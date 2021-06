Lloyd Banks drops his first solo album in 10 years with his new release, The Course of the Inevitable. Featuring 18 new tracks and guest appearances by Styles P, Roc Marciano, Freddie Gibbs, Benny the Butcher, Vado, Ransom, and Sy Ari Da Kid.

You can stream The Course of the Inevitable in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.