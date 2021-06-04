Music Video: Roddy Ricch – Late At Night

Roddy Ricch returns with his latest single/video “Late At Night.” Produced by Mustard. Directed by Director X. Roddy told Zane Lowe about the collab.

“I think we made this song and then he took it back home. It was just a moment. The song was progressive until the end. You feel me? All the words meant some types. And that was my whole, if I ever came back to music, that’s what I would want people to get from it like that. Every word meant something.”

In the visual, Roddy returns home late night, hits the studio and ends up at the fairground. Then he transports back to the 80’s in the club searching for his ride or die.

Watch the “Late At Night” video below.

