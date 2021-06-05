Album Stream: Raheem DeVaughn & Apollo Brown – Lovesick

Raheem DeVaughn and Apollo Brown drop off their collaborative album, Lovesick. Raheem told Rolling Stone about the project

“On this new collaboration with Apollo, I’m ready to make you dance while continuing to remind you what great soul and R&B feels like. An homage to the greats, because without artists like James Brown and Prince there would be no Raheem DeVaughn.”

Lovesick features 12 new records and guest appearances by 3D’NaTee, Skyzoo and Westside Boogie.

You can stream Lovesick in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.