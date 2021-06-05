Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 444) “The Equinata”

Joe & the guys discuss self care (10:45), new music from Lil Baby & Lil Durk (13:30), and Lloyd Banks’ new album (24:55). They address needing YouTube as a creator (39:00), B. Dot’s top 10 rapper list (53:30), Royce Da 5’9’s Twitter rant (1:08:45), and having a vacation buddy (1:24:35). Joe speaks to the “wizard of lies” (2:02:15), and the guys review the Lakers’ NBA Playoff elimination (2:11:15), Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul (2:26:50), Jay Cutler (2:34:00), and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks Joe | Lloyd Banks – “Dishonorable Discharge” (Ft. Vado) Parks | Papoose – “Overrated” (Ft. Kxng Crooked) Ice | Icewear Vezzo – “Kitchen” (Ft. BIG30) Ish | Naughty By Nature – “Wickedest Man Alive” (Ft. Queen Latifah)