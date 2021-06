21 Savage grips up in his new video “Betrayed”. Off of the Gully soundtrack. Animated by Nabil. The video game-inspired clip puts 21 Savage in the middle of a war zone in Los Angeles. The video also features scenes from the film, an animated 21 Savage fighting off thugs, shootouts, high-speed chases, and blowing up helicopters with his golden chopper.

Watch the “Betrayed” video below.