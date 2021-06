Following the release of their joint album, Lil Baby and Lil Durk drop off the latest video for “How It Feels”. Directed by Daps. In the clip, Lil Baby and Durk pull off a heist and give it back to the people. During an extravagant auction, the two and their crew finesse security, and pawn the stolen jewel and hand out cash in the hood.

Watch the “How It Feels” video below.