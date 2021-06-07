Music Video: Ty Dolla $ign x Jack Harlow x 24kGoldn – I Won

Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGoldn get fast and furious in their new music video, “I Won”. The anthem is off the upcoming F9: The Fast Saga‘s motion picture soundtrack. Directed by Michael Garcia. Accompanied by scenes from the movie, the three rack up wins with scorching cars. Ty Dolla puts the pedal to the metal, Jack Harlow stands on rumbled vehicles, and 24Goldn walks away unscathed after crashing his whip.

F9 is set to arrive with the soundtrack on June 25th.

Watch the “I Won” video below.