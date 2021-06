H.E.R. delivers a new record titled “Change”, which is her contribution to The Obama’s new Netflix educational program, We The People. On the powerful record, H.E.R. sings about increasing the peace, getting involved in the community, voting, and guidance for the youth.

We The People, stars H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Cordae, and more and combines music and animation to educate young people about civics and will be available on Netflix.