Conway will be dropping his new project, La Maquina on April 16th. He decides to share his new single “Scatter Brain” featuring Ludacris and J.I.D. Produced by Don Cannon.

The Machine also shared the official tracklist for La Maquina, which will feature guest appearances by Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, 2 Chainz, Jae Skeese, 7xvethegenius, ElCamino, and Shots.

You can stream “Scatter Brain” below.

***Updated with the official video.***