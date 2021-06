Dave East and Millyz keep the vibe going in Colombia with the latest music video off their joint album, Pablo & Blanco. This one is for their track “Body 4 Body”. Directed by Dom Bruno. The two hang with the locals at ball park and bikers doing tricks. Later, Dave and Millyz take over the VIP in a club with a section full of baddies.

Watch the “Body 4 Body” video below.