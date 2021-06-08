Music Video: Mach-Hommy ft. Westside Gunn & Keisha Plum – Folie A Deux

Mach-Hommy hangs out in New York’s Little Haiti for new video off of his buzzing album Pray For Haiti. This one is for his track “Folie A Deux” featuring Westside Gunn and Keisha Plum. Directed by Daily Gems. Mach & Westside spit their gritty bars in various spots in the city including on a tour bus, in the back of the ambulance, and more.

Mach-Hommy has donated proceeds from the album towards his Pray For Haiti Trust Fund stating:

“For too many years, I’ve had countless heartfelt conversations with esteemed members of the Haitian Diaspora, and the best way to get charitable donations directly to the people. Far too many of us can recall the millions of telethon dollars ‘pledged’ and, according to all major media accounts, not actually ‘donated’ to those in need. Especially after the 2010 earthquake, I for one feel a bit robbed of momentum when petty non-profit hustlers use the plight of Haitian people as cannon fodder for Western media feeds and tickers.”

Watch the “Folie A Deux” video below.