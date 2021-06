Justin Bieber continues to push his new single “Peaches” with the official remix as he calls on Ludacris, Usher, and Snoop Dogg to handle new verses. Luda begins with his fire flow. Usher adds his seductive vocals to the record. Snoop brings the Cali weed to smoke out during his bars.

The original hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and is off Justin Beiber’s new album Justice album.

You can stream the “Peaches (Remix)” below.