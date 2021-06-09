Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 445) “I’m Rapped Out”

Joe & the guys discuss the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight (22:05) and how commentators are changing the listening experience during sporting events (42:30). New music is on the way from Snoh Aalegra, Diddy, Megan Thee Stallion, and the Migos (54:15), and the JBP speaks to the Mount Rushmore of Hip-Hop Media (1:17:50) as well as an update on an incident involving Pooh Shiesty (1:31:40). The guys are joined by journalist & personality, Chris Hansen (1:49:50) to discuss predators, and whether Chris internalizes his work. They address the obsession with crime documentaries and shows, the infamous pizza gate conspiracy, Jeffrey Epstein, and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Rachelle Ferrell“Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This” (Ft. Will Downing) Parks | Sha Money“Please” (Ft. Warren Wint & Rain) Ice | Joella“Pick It Up” Ish | MC Eiht“Straight Up Menace”

