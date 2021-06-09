Music Video: T.I. – What It’s Come To

T.I. drops off the official video for his new single “What It’s Come To”, which is the first single off his upcoming final album, Kill The King. On the record he finally addresses his and his wife Tiny’s allegations of sexual assault and the snitching claims from his weapons case in 2007. The clip begins with a voiceover by the allege victim Sabrina Peterson. The clip depicts her orchestrating the false reports and recruiting other victims via text. She meets with her attorney, who represents the victims at a press conference.

Watch the “What It’s Come To” video below.