New Music: GoldLink – White Walls



GoldLink will drops off his new album HARAM! on June 18th. The project was put together over the last year while Gold was living in London and Amsterdam. The album will feature 15 new tracks and feature guest appearances by Flo Milli, NLE Choppa, Santigold, Bibi Bourelly, Rich The Kid, and more. Here is the first single titled “White Walls”. He had this to say about the record:

“[It’s] destructive, it’s ‘wrong,’ it sounds crazy + it’s a pop song. PLAY IT LOUD!”.

You can stream “White Walls” below..





