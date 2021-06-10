Music Video: Amber Mark – Competition

Following her previous single “Worth It”, Amber Mark gives fans her latest single/video “Competition”. Off of her upcoming debut album, which is slated to be released later in 2021. She has this to say about the record:

“I hold this one so close to my heart. ‘Competition’ comes from a state of always comparing yourself to others and how ruthless that competitive nature can be towards yourself and towards others. The song is a reminder of how much stronger we are together.”

Watch the official video below.