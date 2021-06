Cordae and Young Thug get involve in the fight club in the latest music video off Cordae’s Just Until…. EP. This is for their collab “Wassup”. Directed by Lily Thrall. In the clip, the two enter an underground fighting league. Cordae puts on his fighting gloves as he steps inside the ring to kick his crafty bars, while Thugger counts the paper in the promoter’s office.

Watch the “Wassup” video below.