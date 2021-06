With their new album, Rainbow Child,set to release soon, LION BABE gives fans a new single titled “Signs” featuring Siimbiie Lakew. Jillian Hervey and Lucas Goodman have this to say about the record:

.“The song is about being aware of how signs show up in your life whether it is through people, patterns or life experiences and how that can guide or warn you”.

You can watch the “Signs” video below.