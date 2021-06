Benny The Butcher and Harry Fraud drops off some more new music together. This was originally a “prequel” record that landed on the physical version of The Plugs I Met 2. Now they drop “Sink” on all the DSPs. They say about the record:

“While it’s not ‘officially’ on the project, due to the fact that [the song] was so popular with fans who had heard it, we always intended for all of our fans to have an opportunity to hear it, and add to your library”.

You can stream “Sink” below.