Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty play Shaq and Kobe in their new collab “Like 34 & 8”. Produced by Mike WiLL-MadeIt, Shawn Ferrari, and iWeirdo. The two ball crazy and put up numbers. Off of Guwop’s upcoming album Ice Daddy, which drops on June 18th

Pooh Shiesty was arrest earlier this week for his involvement a shooting at Miami’s KOD.

You can stream “Like 34 & 8” below.