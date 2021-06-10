New Music: Lou Will ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz – Big Tuh

Atlanta Hawks point guard Lou Will reaches into his music bag as he links up with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz for a new single titled “Big Tuh”. The track is released on Lou’s independent record label Winners United. Lou tells Complex:

“Music is my passion and I’ve always been a huge fan of Wayne and Chainz musically. They’re some of the greatest to do it, so to have them hop on this record was an honor and made ‘Big Tuh’ go crazy.”

Lou and his Atlanta Hawks are currently 1-1 with the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2021 NBA Playoffs.

You can stream “Big Tuh” below.