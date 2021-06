After a brief hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion returns with her new single, “Thot Shit”. Produced by LilJuDaBeat and OG Parker. Meg had this to say about the record:

“I’m really just talking sh*t and taking ownership of the words ‘thot’ and ‘hoe’ because they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them”.

In the visual, Meg goes to war with a politician that doesn’t support women’s empowerment and owning their sexuality.

Watch the “Thot Shit” video below.