Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 446) “The Little Chain”

The JBP discusses the Migos’ improved lyricism on ‘Culture III’ with an apology from Ice (18:25) and new French Montana music (36:50). The Joe Budden Network attends a code of conduct meeting (48:10), and Joe recaps Diddy’s party (54:35). The guys speak to the upcoming Eve vs. Trina Verzuz battle (1:15:40), festival + carnival season around the corner (1:21:15), and fighting your ex’s ex (1:26:20). Scottie Pippen is upset with Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ documentary (1:47:10), and K. Michelle is questioned by social media for her new face (1:59:05). Kevin Hart as Dick Gregory (2:03:20), the NBA Playoffs (2:11:05), and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.