Now that outside is back open, Tyga and Moneybagg Yo give fans their new Summer single/video, “Splash”, which samples of 2 Live Crew’s “We Want Some Pussy”. Tyga and Moneybagg Yo show out at a pool party full of hotties. In the clip, They count up, sip some liquor, and video with the bikini-clad twerkers. YG and Swae Lee join in the fun.

Watch the “Splash” video below.