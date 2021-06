French Montana drops off his new single/video, “FWMGAB (Fuck With Me Get A Bag)”, which samples Steely Dan’s 1977’s “Black Cow”, which is most notably sampled in Peter Gunz and Lord Tariq’s hit single “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby)”. Directed by Edgar Esteves and Jon Primo. French hits up various spots in the Bronx. Hits up the outdoor courts with the locals including a stripper on the pole. He also hangs on balconies overlooking his city.

Watch the “FWMGAB (Fuck With Me Get A Bag)” video below.