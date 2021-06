Polo G celebrates his new album Hall Of Fame with the official video for his latest single “No Return” featuring The Kid Laroi and Lil Durk. Directed by Mooch. The clip begins with a heist inspired by The Joker’s opening scene from The Dark Knight, The Kid Laroi kicks things off with his melodic hook seated on stacks of money. Polo G counts paper in his office desk at his lab. Durk is hanging on the battlefield.

Watch the “No Return” video below.