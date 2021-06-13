Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 265) w/ Belly

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the one and only Belly!

Joining us for the first time, Belly shares his story and how he came up in the rap scene of south side Ottawa, Canada.

Making a name for himself, Belly went on to sign with XO and later Roc Nation and writing music for The Weeknd, Beyoncé and more!

Belly shares stories of his career, Canadian culture and a wild story of Rick James!

Belly talks about his new album “See You Next Wednesday” which features The Weeknd, Nas and much more!