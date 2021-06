TDE’s Isaiah Rashad drops off a double record titled, “200/Warning”. “200” is a gritty, hypnotic head banga. Follow by the jazzy Kenny Beats-produced “Warning”.

“200/Warning” follows Isaiah Rashad’s return single “Lay Wit Ya” featuring Duke Deuce. Off of his upcoming album, The House Is Burning.

You can stream “200/Warning” below.

***Updated with the official video.***