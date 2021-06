Tory Lanez and DaBaby link up for their long-awaited collab titled “SKAT”. Directed by Christian Breslauer. In the video, Tory kicks things off riding in a stolen cop car, watching an online sex show. He also plays a jheri-curled pimp and a cowboy strapped up with guns blazing. DaBaby pulls up as a race car driver, then gets snatched up by police. He then performs an exorcism and becomes part of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video.

Watch the “SKAT” video below.