Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 447) “The Salmon Left”

In this episode:

Joe & the guys discuss French Montana’s driver getting robbed at gunpoint in downtown New York (24:55) and the importance of being safe while outside opens back up (41:00). They address the Pooh Shiesty club situation (41:00), including the recanted police statement (52:35), and speak to battle rap (54:35) + Joe wanting to rap over Benny the Butcher’s beat (56:15). Joe gives an update on the Moderna & Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines (1:15:35), and Swae Lee’s Ex speaks out after he shares a picture with his new girlfriend (1:27:00). The JBP recaps the Peter Gunz vs. Cisco boxing match (1:35:50), Chrissy Teigen’s cyber-bullying scandal (1:44:45), Kevin Hart speaking to his critics (2:05:00), Call Her Daddy getting a $60M deal, and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks Joe | After 7 – “What U R 2 Me” Ice | Luh Kel – “F Love” Parks | Your Old Droog – “Please Listen To My Jew Tape” Ish | Kiara and Shanice – “This Time”