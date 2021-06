After announcing his new album, Hoffa, Dave East delivers his new music video “They Gotta Hate Us”. Directed by Will C. Dave spits his sharp bars over a victorious beat. He hangs out with a chair in the middle of the street along with biker gang. Along with a cameo by fellow Harlem spitta Vado.

His new album Hoffa will be executive produced by Westside Gunn and Harry Fraud.

Watch the “They Gotta Hate Us” video below.