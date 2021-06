All Money In’s J Stone gets an assist from O.T. Genasis to put everything on Crip in his latest visual. In the visual, the two rep and connects with fellow Crip members in the hood. J Stone pops bottles of Ace in the parking lot and O.T. puts up a basketball hoop and then Crip walks on top of Slauson Donuts with J.

Watch the “Put That On Crip” video below.