YG and Mozzy link up with Ty Dolla $ign and a gang of baddies for their new video “Vibe With You”. In the clip, Ty Dolla kicks things off with his melodic hook at a pool party. YG and Mozzy cruise through the city in a couple old school with ladies on their side. YG does some fine dining on the roof. Off of their joint album, Kommunity Service.

Watch the “Vibe With You” video below.