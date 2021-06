Nearly four years following her debut album, Girl Disrupted, Sevyn Streeter will return with her sophomore project Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz later this year. Here is the official video for the first single “Guilty” featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg. Directed by Young Chang and Sevyn. Dominates in a mansion full of muscular men and baddies.

Watch the “Guilty” video below.