Album Stream: H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind

H.E.R. delivers her formal debut album Back Of My Mind. She had this to say about the project:

“Back of My Mind is accepting the vulnerability—being able to quiet the noise around me and listen to my own voice. It’s the many layers that make me, me. It’s all of the things that we’re kind of afraid to share, afraid to say, afraid to do.”

Back Of My Mind featured 21 new songs and guest appearances by Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Cordae, Lil Baby, Thundercat, Yung Bleu, YG, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller.

You can stream Back Of My Mind in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.