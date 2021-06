Gucci Mane delivers his new album, Ice Daddy. A nod to his newborn son, Ice Davis, the album featuring 17 new songs and guest appearances by Big30, Pooh Shiesty, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Young Dolph, Project Pat, E-40, Peewee Longway, Lil Uzi Vert, and Sir Mix-A-Lot.

You can stream Ice Daddy in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.