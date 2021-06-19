Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 448) “All Friends Lost”

Joe, Parks, Ish & Ice discuss new music from H.E.R. (14:15), Wale & Chris Brown (29:45), Tyler the Creator (38:50), and Gucci Mane (42:10) + the best song of the year. Pooh Shiesty is denied bail (45:20), a woman calls her boyfriend to her job to lose a fight (49:00), and the guys recap the Eve vs. Trina Verzuz battle (1:01:30). Cam’ron’s sex products actually work (1:17:35), Logic announces he’s coming out of retirement (1:22:45), and the JBP speaks to Father’s Day weekend around the corner (1.30:00). The XXL Freshman Class Cover (1:36:20), Jada Pinkett Smith sharing a note from Tupac (1:41:50), Kevin Hart & Will Smith’s Red Table Talk (1:43:20), Zion Williamson to NY speculation (2:00:00), and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.