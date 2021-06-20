Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 266) w/ John Monopoly and Al Harrington

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with John Monopoly and Al Harrington.

Representing the entertainment and sports business, John Monopoly & Al Harrington join us to talk about a variety of topics!

Former NBA veteran Al Harrington founded “Viola”, a medical marijuana company he named in honor of his grandmother after he saw how cannabis treated her glaucoma. Viola has become the largest black owned cannabis company on the market. Al shares stories of his life after basketball and stories of his NBA days including an on the court battle against the legendary Michael Jordan.

John Monopoly has a rich history in the music game! Forever part of the Violator family, John became “Head of Producer Management” for the Violator Management company and had an iconic mentor in the late great Chris Lighty. John has managed Kanye West and Virgil Abloh to name a few. John shares stories of working with Missy Elliot, Havoc, 7 Aurelius and more!

John Monopoly joined the Viola family as its Chief Strategize Officer.

Lots of great stories that you don’t want to miss!

