Toosii kicks off the summer with his new video “Fuck Mary Kill”. Off of his mixtape Thank You For Believing. The Raleigh spitta talks about his pros in different area codes around a plethora of bikini wearing hotties at a lavish crib. During the clip, the ladies have a twerk off, Toosii flexes cash, and takes one back to the bathroom.

Watch the “Fuck Mary Kill” video below.