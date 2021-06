Tonight on the OWN channel, the second season of the critically acclaimed drama David Makes Man debuts. Raekwon adds an original song to the soundtrack titled “Bring Dat Doe”. This record follows his appearances in DJ Kay Slay’s new single, “Extravagant”, which also featured Sheek Louch, Ghostface Killah, and Tragedy Khadafi.

You can stream “Bring Dat Doe” below.