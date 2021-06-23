Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 449) “Smell My Cologne”



In this episode:

Joe & the guys recap Father’s Day weekend (13:10) as well as rants from The Game & Ace Hood (22:00). Nick Cannon is expecting his 7th child (30:40), T-Pain shares a story about Usher saying he ruined music for real singers (44:45), and J. Cole announces his tour (59:30). Megan Thee Stallion & DaBaby argue his collaboration with Tory Lanez and liking questionable tweets (1:17:45), and Dame Dash attempts to sell his stake in Roc-A-Fella (1:48:50). Black TikTok creators on strike (1:56:50), an NBA Playoffs update (2:06:45), Devin Booker (2:11:00), and MORE! For more exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks Joe | Snoh Aalegra – “LOST YOU” Ice | Gucci Mane – “DBoy Style” Parks | Benny The Butcher & 38 Spesh – “Love Left” (Klass Murda & Che Noir) Ish | Tafia – “Break The Bank” (Ft. Meek Mill)