J.Cole Announces The Off-Season Tour with 21 Savage & Morray

J.Cole will be hitting the road for his The Off-Season Tour with 21 Savage and special guest, Morray. Live Nation presents the 17-city tour, which kicks off on September 24 at FTX Arena in Miami, FL and runs through October 21 at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The three will be performing songs from their most recent projects including J.Cole’s The Off-Season, 21 Savage’s Savage Mode 2, and Morray’s Street Sermons.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 25th at 10AM local time on Dreamville.com.

THE OFF-SEASON TOUR DATES:

* With 21 Savage | ^ With Special Guest Morray

Fri Sep 24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena*^

Sat Sep 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center*^

Mon Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Tue Sep 28 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex*^

Wed Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*^

Fri Oct 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*^

Sat Oct 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*^

Mon Oct 04 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena*^

Tue Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*^

Thu Oct 07 – Chicago, IL – United Center*^

Sun Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*^

Mon Oct 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena*^

Thu Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*^

Sat Oct 16 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena*^

Sun Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*^

Wed Oct 20 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*^

Thu Oct 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*^