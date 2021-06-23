Music Video: Paloma Ford ft. Rick Ross – All For Nothing

Paloma Ford revisits her 2020 project, X Tapes with the official video for her Rick Ross-featured single “All For Nothing”. She had this to say about the project:

“’All For Nothing’ is the lead track for X Tapes and reflects the essence of the project. It’s the climax to a moment where things fall apart, and you have the choice to move past it or bask in the loss. It’s about having that true moment of honesty with yourself. I wanted the concept to be as strong as the lyrics and the message in the song and reflect my journey through love, loss, and the power behind these moments.”

Watch the “All For Nothing” video below.