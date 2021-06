Tyler, The Creator keeps the new visuals coming with his latest single, “Wusyaname”. Directed by himself. In another grainy clip, Tyler packs the whip and rides cross country. He crashes a date and spits game at the woman, who ignores him. The record includes background vocals by Ty Dolla $ign and DJ Drama. Off of his upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which drops June 25th.

Watch the “Wusyaname” video below.