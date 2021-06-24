Music Video: Jorja Smith – Home

Dropping her Be Right Back project back in May, Jorja Smith returns with the visual for her new single “Home”. In the clip, Jorja plays a babysitter watching the mother struggle during a challenging time. Jorja had to say about the clip:

“The song is about people in relationships that aren’t healthy or good for them – they deserve better but don’t know any different. It’s about people keeping up appearances. This video is reflective of the times I used to babysit whilst growing up, as well as my own family experiences – the video is just a take on what I’ve seen.”

Watch the “Home” video below.