BFB Da Packman gives fans his new project, Fat Niggas Need Love Too. Featuring 18 new songs and guest appearances by Benny The Butcher, Wiz Khalifa, DDG, Coi Leray, Sada Baby, Lil Yachty, Payroll Giovanni, Zack Fox, and Noodah 05.

You can stream Fat Niggas Need Love Too in its entirety below and download it now on Amazon Music.