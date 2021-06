Tyler, The Creator delivers his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Featuring 16 new tracks and guest appearances by Pharrell Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, DJ Drama, Domo Genesis, 42 Dugg, Brent Faiyaz, Fana Hues, Teezo Touchdown, and Daisy World.

