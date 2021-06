Logic returns with his new project The YS Collection Vol. 1. Featuring 14 songs, which is a compilation of highlights from his Young Sinatra mixtape series. He had this to say about the project:

“It’s taken us years but we finally cleared songs from over ten years ago for the fans to enjoy! Many of you for the first time”.

You can stream The YS Collection Vol. 1 in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Amazon Music.