Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 450) “Got Time Today”

Joe & the guys discuss new music from Tyler The Creator (13:45), J. Cole comparisons (14:15), and Pharell’s verse being the best on the project (21:30). They speak to their current standings on strip club experiences (36:00), Doja Cat’s new album (41:10), Jazmine Sullivan’s latest single (42:55), and the upcoming Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy Verzuz battle (51:20). Britney Spears addresses her conservatorship (56:05), Justin Timberlake makes a statement (1:00:20), and John McAfee is found dead with accompanied conspiracy theories (1:14:20). Kenya Barris turns down a $100M deal from Netflix (1:24:45), Derek Chauvin receives a 22.5 year sentence for killing George Floyd (1:44:20), and more. For full video episodes & exclusive content: become a Patron of the The Joe Budden Podcast.

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Dee Gatti – “Art Of Seduction” Ice | Tyler The Creator – “LEMONHEAD” (Ft. 42 Dugg) Ish | ROCXNOIR – “Hyperbolic Time Chamber” Parks | Blackalicious – “Make You Feel That Way”