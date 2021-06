In celebration of a decade, Big Sean remasters his Finally Famous deluxe for its 10th anniversary edition, which will include a never-heard-before track titled “Freshman 10”. Produced by Hit-Boy. The visual includes archived footage, which follows Sean cruising through L.A. in his lowrider reminiscing on his come up and making the 2010 XXL Freshman Class, which also included J.Cole, Freddie Gibbs, Jay Rock, Wiz Khalifa, the late Nipsey Hussle, and more.

Watch the “Freshman 10” video below.